Navajo Nation reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Tuesday reported 159 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

In all, the tribe has now reported 18,324 cases and 688 know deaths since the pandemic began.

Navajo Department of Health officials say over 175,000 people on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have recovered.

But officials have identified 77 Navajo Nation communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus since late last month.

Tribal officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as coronavirus cases surge.

The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order though Dec. 28 in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.