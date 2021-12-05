Navajo Nation reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 100 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The latest daily virus figures released Saturday brought the tribe's totals to 40,019 cases and 1,551 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The tribe had announced 142 new cases and one coronavirus-related death on Thursday and 88 more cases and no deaths on Friday. Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says 11 states have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, including several states near and around the Navajo Nation.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.