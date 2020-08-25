Menu

Navajo Nation reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-25 16:11:20-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one additional death.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,557 with the known death toll now at 494 as of Monday night. Navajo Department of Health officials say 92,358 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 7,063 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation lifted its stay-at-home order on Aug. 16, but is asking residents to leave their homes only for emergencies or essential activities. Much of the Navajo Nation has been closed since March as the coronavirus swept through the vast reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. The majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

