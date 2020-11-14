Menu

Navajo Nation orders new three-week stay-at-home lockdown

Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 14, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday will reinstate a stay-home lockdown order for the entire reservation while closing tribal offices and requiring new closures and safety measures for businesses due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Tribal officials announced Friday night that the lockdown order goes into effect Monday for a three-week period.

A previously ordered 56-hour weekend curfew began Friday night.

Much of the Navajo Nation was closed between March and August as the coronavirus swept through the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal health officials on Wednesday warned residents of new "uncontrolled spread" of COVID-19 in 34 reservation communities.

