Navajo Nation now has 1,206 coronavirus cases and 48 deaths

COVID-19
Posted at 10:02 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 01:02:50-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health reports 63 new cases of coronavirus on the vast reservation with three more deaths.

The Navajo Nation now has 1,206 positive COVID-19 cases and 48 known deaths as of Tuesday.

But tribal health officials say the numbers don't include cases for border towns as was being previously reported by the Navajo Epidemiology Center.

They say the 1,206 cases includes 569 men and 637 women with an average age of 48 and the average age among deaths at 65.

The Navajo Nation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo County in Arizona has 328 of the coronavirus cases with New Mexico's McKinley County having 244.

