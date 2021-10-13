Watch
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 9th time in 13 days

Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 12, 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 48 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the ninth time in the past 13 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 34,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,456. Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

The tribe's reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

