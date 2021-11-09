Watch
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 25th time in 40 days

Posted at 7:10 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 21:10:23-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 39 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the 25th time in the past 40 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 37,455 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,498. Based on cases from Oct. 22-Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The tribe's reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

