Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

Posted at 7:25 PM, Oct 25, 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 36,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,474. Tribal health officials had reported 24 new cases and two deaths on ?Sunday. Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The tribe's reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

