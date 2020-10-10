Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief

items.[0].image.alt
Navajo Nation Government website
Navajo Nation running low on water as they approach top 3 hot spots in US
Posted at 7:39 PM, Oct 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-09 22:44:28-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Enrolled members of the Navajo Nation will be eligible for payments of up to $1,500 as part of the tribe's response to the coronavirus.

President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer on Friday approved the $49 million plan adopted by the tribal council.

The funding comes from the tribe's share of federal coronavirus relief funding.

Adults will be eligible for payments of $1,500 while minors are eligible for $500.

Nez said in a statement that there isn't enough funding to cover payments for all enrolled members of the tribe, so the money should be directed to elders and those most in need.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.