Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Enrolled members of the Navajo Nation will be eligible for payments of up to $1,500 as part of the tribe's response to the coronavirus.

President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer on Friday approved the $49 million plan adopted by the tribal council.

The funding comes from the tribe's share of federal coronavirus relief funding.

Adults will be eligible for payments of $1,500 while minors are eligible for $500.

Nez said in a statement that there isn't enough funding to cover payments for all enrolled members of the tribe, so the money should be directed to elders and those most in need.