Navajo Nation has 2,292 coronavirus cases, 73 known deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have finalized another agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will allow the Chinle Community Center to be used as an alternative care site to isolate positive coronavirus patients.

The move was made to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

On Saturday, Navajo Department of Health officials reported 81 new coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation but no additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,292 with 73 known deaths pending an update expected Sunday.