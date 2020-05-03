Menu

Navajo Nation has 2,292 coronavirus cases, 73 known deaths

Navajo Nation Government website
Vital resources being distributed to the Navajo Nation
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 03, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have finalized another agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will allow the Chinle Community Center to be used as an alternative care site to isolate positive coronavirus patients.

The move was made to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

On Saturday, Navajo Department of Health officials reported 81 new coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation but no additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,292 with 73 known deaths pending an update expected Sunday.

