Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation has 104 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
2020-03-10 Coronavirus.png
Posted at 1:43 PM, May 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-24 16:57:56-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials report 104 new cases of COVID-19 with four more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard from the outbreak and tribal officials said the latest figures raised the tribe's total number of cases as of Saturday night to 4,633 with 153 known deaths.

Navajo Department of Health officials say preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate that 1,397 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

The Navajo Nation's current 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect.

It includes the closure of all businesses to deter traveling and help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The tribe's reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.