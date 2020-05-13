Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation extends emergency declaration until June 7

items.[0].image.alt
Navajo Nation Government website
Vital resources being distributed to the Navajo Nation
Posted at 9:21 PM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 00:21:53-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has extended an executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7 in an attempt to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

A stay-at-home order for residents on the vast reservation also remains in place.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez announced the third extension of the executive order during an online town hall Tuesday.

The current emergency declaration that closes government offices and non-essential programs was set to expire May 17.

The tribe first implemented its order declaring a state of emergency and closing some government operations on March 13.

It was extended March 31 and then a second time on April 21.

The Navajo Nation covers part of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.