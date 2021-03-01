Menu

Navajo Nation confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Posted at 7:41 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 09:41:51-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 14 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths. The latest figures from tribal health officials on Sunday evening bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,740 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll is now at 1,170. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez cautioned in a statement that people should not become complacent just because case numbers continue to trend downward.

Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment. The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 100,000 people so far.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

