Navajo Nation confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Posted at 8:16 AM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 10:16:06-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The latest numbers released Monday bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,283 since the pandemic began.

There have been 1,112 deaths reported related to COVID-19. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus. He also commended health care workers for helping to get people vaccinated, especially when compared to the rate in areas surrounding the Navajo Nation.

