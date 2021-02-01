Navajo Nation confirms 103 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 103 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The latest numbers released Sunday raised the totals to 28,325 cases and 1,018 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Navajo Department of Health has identified 53 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks. The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events. The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

