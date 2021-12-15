Watch
Navajo Nation: 37 more COVID cases, no deaths 2nd day in row

Posted at 5:51 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 19:51:22-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total to 40,571 cases since the pandemic began. The known death toll remains at 1,562.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

