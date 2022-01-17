Watch
Navajo increases ability to do COVID testing, vaccinations

Navajo Nation
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jan 17, 2022
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health facilities on the Navajo Nation are increasing the ability to test for COVID-19 and vaccinate people as the omicron variant spreads.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez says the facilities also are working to give out more home testing kids in January while cases are surging. The tribe reported 179 additional cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and no deaths. The tribe says a full report with total case counts during the pandemic will be available Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 1,600. The vast reservation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

