Navajo College accepts Biden's COVID-19 vaccination goal

Posted at 10:06 PM, Jun 04, 2021
TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A college on the Navajo Nation is accepting President Joe Biden's challenge to get students and others vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.

Dine College Incident Command Director Velveena Davis says COVID-19 remains a threat to the Navajo Nation, "so the college would like to do its part to expand the efforts of having our employees and students vaccinated."

Davis says the college wants to ensure the safety and wellness of its campuses as they transition to in-person operations.

The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday reached out to higher education institutions on behalf of Biden, asking them to play a role in reaching a 70% nationwide vaccination goal by July 4.

