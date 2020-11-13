Multiple people exposed to COVID-19-infected person at Tortolita Middle School

TUCSON, Ariz. — Multiple people at Tortolita Middle School came into contact with someone with a COVID-19 infection.

According to an email the school sent to parents Thursday, there was one confirmed case at the school. Contact tracing was completed, and the school notified those who came into contact with the students. Those who were exposed to the infected person were asked to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Staff members cleaned and disinfected the impacted areas of the school.

The school, at 4101 W. Hardy Road, is adhering to the Marana Unified School District illness protocol.