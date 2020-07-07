More than 81,000 Arizona businesses get coronavirus loans

PHOENIX (AP) — Government data show just over 81,000 Arizona small businesses were approved for loans worth $8.6 billion under a government program meant to keep people employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department show the Arizona companies reported saving more than 1 million jobs as a result of the Paycheck Protection Program.

It was a central part of the governor's response to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus.

Just over 11,000 Arizona firms were approved for loans of $150,000 or more.

Several sectors dominate those larger loans, including restaurants, doctors, dentists, lawyers and construction contractors.

The list also includes churches, schools, cultural organizations, hotels and casinos.