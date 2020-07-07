Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

More than 81,000 Arizona businesses get coronavirus loans

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Experts detail what it will take to reopen Arizona
Posted at 7:43 PM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 22:43:16-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Government data show just over 81,000 Arizona small businesses were approved for loans worth $8.6 billion under a government program meant to keep people employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department show the Arizona companies reported saving more than 1 million jobs as a result of the Paycheck Protection Program.

It was a central part of the governor's response to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus.

Just over 11,000 Arizona firms were approved for loans of $150,000 or more.

Several sectors dominate those larger loans, including restaurants, doctors, dentists, lawyers and construction contractors.

The list also includes churches, schools, cultural organizations, hotels and casinos.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson