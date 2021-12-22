Watch
Mohave County board refuses to declare state of emergency

Posted at 10:27 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 00:27:11-05

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is willing to consider passing a resolution saying hospitals in northwestern Arizona face a staffing crisis due to the pandemic but has balked at declaring a county state of emergency over the same issue.

Medical officials on Monday asked the board to declare a state of emergency to help demonstrate to the public that dire conditions in hospitals were a reality and not a political issue.

Mohave County has one of the state's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates at 43.4% of eligible people, and its hospitals report being packed with unvaccinated virus patients.

