Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Millions of tax-paying immigrants won't get stimulus checks

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
In this April 3, 2020, photo, house painter Jose Martinez stands on his front porch in Greenfield, Mass. Martinez said a pandemic stimulus check could have helped cover at least a month's worth of expenses, if he had qualified. The 34-year-old Mexican crossed the border illegally about 15 years ago and lives near the Vermont state line with his 4-year-old American-born daughter. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Jose Martinez
Jose Martinez
Jose Martinez
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-12 12:15:26-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The relief package that Congress approved to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic has one major exclusion: millions of immigrants who do not have legal status in the U.S. but work here and pay taxes.

Many say they pay federal taxes because they hope it will one day help them achieve legal residency and because it’s the right thing to do. Also left out are the workers’ 3.5 million children, many of whom are American citizens.

President Donald Trump says many citizens without work need help first. Democrats have introduced legislation to give immigrants access to relief funds.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.