Michigan now the 36th state with confirmed coronavirus case

The first cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 have been confirmed in Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer announced late Tuesday that she has also declared a state of emergency to assist local governments to slow the spread of the virus.

The state has a website set up specifically for COVID-19 and is at Michigan.gov/coronavirus .

According to the state Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, the cases are in Oakland and Wayne counties. The Oakland County resident is an adult female and had a recent history of international travel. The Wayne County resident is an adult male had a history of domestic travel. Both patients are middle-aged, according to Whitmer.

"This patient in Wayne County is currently under isolation. Our Public Health Division is working to identify individuals who may have come into close contact with the patient so we can take appropriate steps and monitor them closely,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “We are continuing to collaborate with the state health department and recommend residents continue to practice prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“Oakland County and our Health Division will investigate the circumstances around this case so we understand if there are any potential close contacts," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "We must all as individuals and communities continue our prevention and preparedness strategies as we hope for a full recovery for this member of the community.”

Whitmer is reminding Michiganders that they should take presumptive measures to prevent the spread including: