Michigan attorney general sends cease and desist to Menards for alleged price gouging

The Michigan attorney general's department sent a cease and desist letter to Menards after receiving multiple complaints about price-gouging.

Dana Nessel says that her office received 18 complaints from consumers about face masks, bleach and other products being sold at high prices.

The AG's office says that investigators have found that Menards allegedly "appears to be exploiting public fear about coronavirus" by raising prices.

Nessel says investigators reportedly discovered that last week, the store allegedly doubled the price of cleaning products like bleach and significantly raised the price of face masks while tying their purchase to an in-store rebate.

The AG's office began receiving complaints about Menards last week.

“Big box stores are not immune to the Michigan Consumer Protection Act or the Governor’s Executive Order,” Nessel said in a press release. “Large corporations must also play by the rules, and my office will work diligently to ensure this state’s consumers are treated fairly and not abused by businesses seeking to unlawfully jack prices up to line their pockets with profits at the expense of the public during this time of great need.”

Menards will have 10 days to respond to the cease and desist letter, or the AG's office could potentially take legal action.