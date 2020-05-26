Memorial Day remembrances move online

TUCSON, Ariz. - COVID-19 has altered so many things in our lives. On Memorial Day 2020 it altered how we honor people in the military who gave their lives for our country.

Soldiers have found their final rest at Fort Huachuca’s cemetery for about 130 years. Now social distancing commands a modern memorial shared on the internet. Major General Laura Potter leads the post.

She recalled the bravery of soldiers from World War Two through the current war against terrorism.

“And I ask that you always remember that our fallen, or someone's son or daughter, husband or wife, mother or father to the families of the fallen, we will always owe an unending debt of profound gratitude.”

The Veterans Cemetery at Marana is one of the newest. To keep families and surviving veterans safe, it also used modern methods to move Memorial Day online.

Tom Shambo, Chairman of the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Foundation called to honor veterans who died for our country by caring for veterans still living.

“We can thank our veterans by fighting for them when they can’t, by ensuring they and their survivors get the care that they earn. When they wrote that blank check payable and up to including giving their lives.”

