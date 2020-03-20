Menu

Member of Pence's staff tests positive for virus

Posted: 3:56 PM, Mar 20, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-20 18:56:22-04
Vice President Mike Pence, with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx second from left, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Anthony Fauci, left, and other members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, speaks to reporters in the Brady press briefing room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence’s office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.

