McSally, Sinema, Biggs to serve on recovery task force

Arizona lawmakers address rules for filling open Senate seat
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 18, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona lawmakers are among the nearly 100 members of Congress named to a bipartisan group advising President Donald Trump on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizonans serving on the task force are Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Andy Biggs.

McSally and Biggs are Republicans and Sinema is a Democrat.

Biggs said he looks forward to helping Trump "restore the economy to its former brilliance,'' and McSally said she will take Arizonans' ''concerns and ideas straight to the task force.'' Sinema said she'll "work with anyone'' to support Arizonans and their leaders and communities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

