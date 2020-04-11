McSally, Kelly offer divergent takes on coronavirus response

PHOENIX (AP) — The campaign for one of the nation's top Senate races in something of a holding pattern as Arizona responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

Differences are emerging in the approaches of Republican Sen. Martha McSally and her Democratic rival, Mark Kelly.

McSally has pinned the blame for the outbreak on China and the World Health Organization, while talking up the $2.2 trillion federal rescue package that propped up struggling businesses and sent checks to most taxpayers.

Kelly has pushed the federal government to more aggressively force U.S. companies to build medical supplies under a Korean War-era law called the Defense Production Act.