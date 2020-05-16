Mayor Romero extends local emergency through June 8

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Saturday to extend the local emergency declaration through June 8 outlining plans on reopening city government.

The local emergency proclamation was set in place in the city of Tucson March 17. The local emergency is being reissued following Governor Doug Ducey's executive order signed earlier this week. The governor's new executive order prohibits local jurisdictions from establishing further measures that conflict with his order, according to a press release from the Mayor's office.

Along with other measures, the proclamation supports regulations as adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors on May 13 related to safe operations of restaurants, bars, resorts, gyms, and other facilities. The proclamation temporarily waives city rules fit the temporary expansion of seating areas, according to the Mayor's office.

“These measures, which are consistent with guidelines from Pima County, the state, and the CDC, will help ensure the safety of our employees and members of the public. In addition, this will help provide Tucson businesses with the flexibility and clarity to begin opening up safely," Mayor Romero said in a statement.

READ: FULL EXTENDED LOCAL EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION

The proclamation includes guidelines on re-opening city government to ensure the health and safety of members of the public and city employees:

Besides city courts, City buildings will remain closed to public access through June 8 unless otherwise provided.



Once city buildings and facilities do reopen, visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings, and may require a temperature or wellness check in order to enter and/or remain in City buildings.



Any City building where such regulations are imposed shall be posted with reasonable notices advising the public of the limitations and restrictions on public access.



The City Manager is directed to continue to allow City employees to work from home or remotely through telecommuting or other means to the greatest extent possible and practicable in order to limit the gathering of employees at the work site, subject to operational needs.



Employees who are medically vulnerable, or that live with vulnerable family members should work remotely; and measures should be considered to allow employees with children who do not have access to child care to work from home/telecommute.



In addition, Mayor Romero has directed the City Manager to:

Continue the moratorium on Tucson Water disconnects and late fee penalties through the end of June (one of the months of peak water demand), at which point the policy will be re-examined.



Continue the moratorium on evictions at city-owned facilities through the end of June, at which point the policy will be re-examined. Mayor's office

The Mayor continues to advise that all individuals maintain social distancing guidelines. Along with individuals who are able to acquire or make a face mask wear one while in public following CDC guidance.