Masks to be required on Tucson-area public transit starting Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern Arizona riders will be required to wear face coverings on public transportation starting Saturday.

The rule, a reflection of the proclamation signed by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, applies to those who ride Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.

Face coverings will also be required at transit centers.

“With the economy re-opening and ridership slowly increasing, it’s important for riders to use a face covering to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” said Sun Tran General Manager, Steve Spade, in a statement. “We ask all riders to do your part to make transit safe for everyone.”

A limited supply of masks will be provided at the Ronstadt and Laos Transit Centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Mayor Romero's proclamation requiring masks in Tucson, those exempt from wearing a mask include those in a personal office or similar space without others present, those who aren't advised to wear masks under CDC guidelines, those with a medical, mental health condition or developmental disability preventing them from wearing a mask