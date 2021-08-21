Watch
Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Fans wear face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as they arrive before a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match between the United States and Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
COVID-19 masks
Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 15:43:33-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Across the country, more anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations are taking scary and violent turns.

People have been stabbed, punched or harassed at their homes for being in favor of vaccine and mask mandates.

Often the assailants are parents. Educators, medical professionals and public figures have been stunned at the level at which they have been vilified.

But with just over half the U.S. population vaccinated and the surging delta variant, harassment and outright assaults over efforts to curb the virus' spread are looking to become their own epidemic.

There is worry this kind of conduct will be tolerated as a new normal.

