Mask mandates now left up to businesses in Pima County

During an emergency meeting, the Pima County Board of Supervisors effectively repealed its mask mandate on Friday. The new policy will fall in line with the guidelines the Center for Disease Control put out on Thursday.

It gives businesses within the county a choice of whether or not to require masks.

"Here at the gallery we are going to continue to have people to wear masks," Jordan Jacobs, Co-Curator of &Gallery, said. "Just to ensure the safety of the community."

&Gallery is located on 4th Avenue and isn't the only business sticking with the policy.

"We're keeping the rules for the masks as they are until vaccinations are a bit higher," Eddie Gil, Manager at Boca Tacos and Tequila, said.

Gil said its a small thing to ask customers to do that can go a long way.

"All you have to do is wear your mask and once you sit down you can take it off," Gil said. "No big deal."

Both businesses have gotten pushback in the past and expect it to continue.

"We just ask politely of them that they respect the rules of the store, that they respect the other customers, and that they respect the community," Jacobs said.

Gil said they ask customers to put on a mask and have gotten mixed responses in the past.

"Some people just put on a mask, some people just walk away," Gil said.

The decision is up to each individual business and with time both businesses said they might loosen up restrictions.