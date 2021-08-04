Mask mandate could be on the way for TUSD students and staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Right now, masks are optional for students at TUSD schools; however, tomorrow that could change.

Ahead of classes on Thursday, the school board is holding an emergency meeting tomorrow morning to go over mask mandates and additional COVID-19 mitigation measures.

"We are worried about what's going to happen when we open our schools on Thursday to our 40,000 students," Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah, a TUSD Board Member and parent, said. "What is going to be the consequence if we don't have basic health recommendations."

Grivois-Shah pointed to other school districts that have already started classes and are experiencing outbreaks. You can find current COVID-19 cases in a number of districts here.

Grivois-Shah is looking to avoid having to shift learning online.

"We don't want to open our schools on Thursday and then have to shut them down a few weeks later because we have outbreaks of covid throughout our classrooms and go back to distant learning," Grivois-Shah said.