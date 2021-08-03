List of school districts tracking COVID-19 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several school districts in the Tucson-area have developed dashboards to help track daily COVID-19 cases.

Follow the links below to check your school's daily totals:

Amphitheater Public Schools

Marana Unified School District

Tanque Verde Unified School District

Tucson Unified School District

Vail School District

This is an evolving list and will be updated as more districts create COVID-19 dashboards

PIMA COUNTY VACCINATION INFO

ADHS STATE VACCINATION INFO

AZ COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201