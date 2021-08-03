Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

List of school districts tracking COVID-19 in Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
Denis Poroy/AP
Masked students wait to go their classrooms on the first day of school at Enrique S. Camarena Elementary School Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Chula Vista, Calif. The school is among the first in the state to start the 2021-22 school year with full-day, in-person learning. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Virus Outbreak California Schools
Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 12:56:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several school districts in the Tucson-area have developed dashboards to help track daily COVID-19 cases.

Follow the links below to check your school's daily totals:

Amphitheater Public Schools

Marana Unified School District

Tanque Verde Unified School District

Tucson Unified School District

Vail School District

This is an evolving list and will be updated as more districts create COVID-19 dashboards

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest vaccination, case numbers in Arizona

PIMA COUNTY VACCINATION INFO
ADHS STATE VACCINATION INFO
AZ COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!