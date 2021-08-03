List of school districts tracking COVID-19 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several school districts in the Tucson-area have developed dashboards to help track daily COVID-19 cases.
Follow the links below to check your school's daily totals:
Marana Unified School District
Tanque Verde Unified School District
Tucson Unified School District
This is an evolving list and will be updated as more districts create COVID-19 dashboards
RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest vaccination, case numbers in Arizona
PIMA COUNTY VACCINATION INFO
ADHS STATE VACCINATION INFO
AZ COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201