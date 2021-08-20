Marana USD school board passes mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District will require masks for students and staff on its campuses starting next week.

The school board passed the policy at special board meeting Friday afternoon. The mandate applies to indoor spaces and begins Monday, Aug. 23 through Sept. 29. It also allows for medical, religious and "specified instructional reasons."

Marana follows most other districts in southern Arizona in requiring masks in schools after a Maricopa County judge ruled the Arizona legislature's ban on such mandates doesn't take effect until 90 days after the end of the legislative session, or Sept. 29.

