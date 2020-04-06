Marana teacher talks bout adjusting to online teaching

TUCSON, Ariz. — Last Monday Governor Doug Ducey announce the closure of Arizona schools, and the start of online learning.

All K-12 students are now in virtual classrooms to finish out the 2019-2020 school year.

Picture Rocks Elementary School fourth grade teacher Kristian Wolfrey said the first week of online learning was about adjusting to the new change.

"We really need to be supporting them (the students) and making them feel comfortable and safe," Wolfrey said. "Letting them know that everything is okay, and we’re here for them.”

For many students, they've never sat behind a computer for hours learning, so she said she wants her students to take it one day at a time.

“I don’t want them overwhelmed," Wolfrey said. "This is not to stress them out. This is just to keep there brains learning for fourth quarter."

To Wolfrey that means telling her students to walk away from the computer, go outside and enjoy time with family.

She said she believes that, even though it's tough right now, everyone will get through it.

“There are so many other people involved with these kids and not just teachers.," Wolfrey said. "There are admin. and our school health aids and our secretaries and counselors and cafeteria staff and these people are working so hard. We’re all a family and it’s really important for us to just stay together as a family and take care of each other.”