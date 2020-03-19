Marana, Oro Valley update local emergency declarations

TUCSON, Ariz. — The towns of Marana and Oro Valley have updated their local emergency declarations to reflect Pima County's tough closure order issued Thursday.

By a three to two vote Supervisors voted to close effective at 8 p.m. Thursday night, restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms and a wide range of other businesses where close person to person interaction is likely. Restaurants can remain open for takeout and delivery service only.

Now Marana and Oro Valley are joining the effort to flatten the curve.

Here's the statement released by Oro Valley:

“While each community has unique needs, our goal as a region is to bring Pima County into alignment with the management of COVID-19,” said Mayor Joe Winfield. “As this crisis continues to unfold, community leaders are having to constantly reassess current guidelines and determine when to take new measures. Our County Board of Supervisors has determined that this next level of precaution is necessary, so the Town of Oro Valley will follow their lead and adjust our local recommendations accordingly.”

And here's what the Town of Marana said:

To further protect the safety of our residents, businesses, faith-based groups and non-profit organizations, Mayor Ed Honea has issued an amendment to the Town of Marana Mayoral Proclamation of Emergency which will order all bars, gyms, and similar places of public gathering to close, and will prohibit all restaurants from being open for on-site consumption.

