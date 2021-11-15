Marana Fall Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Unified School District canceled its annual Marana Fall Festival due to recent COVID-19 exposures in the community.

Because of rising cases/exposures of COVID-19 in our community, we collectively decided to cancel Fall Festival. Currently there is a tremendous strain on resources & an increased risk to participants. We are sorry to have to make this decision. #maranaschools pic.twitter.com/M2Afz98QlI — Marana Unified (@MaranaSchools) November 15, 2021

According to a post on its website, the festival might have put participants at risk.

We are disheartened to inform you that because of rising cases and exposures of COVID-19 in our community, we have collectively decided to cancel Fall Festival. Currently there is a tremendous strain on resources to prepare and an increased risk to participants.



We are sorry to have to make this decision and we look forward to when we can host this fun and engaging event.





The festival was scheduled for Nov. 19 at Marana High School.