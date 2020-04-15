Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Major airlines line up to split $25 billion in aid from federal government

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, a Delta Airlines plane taxis past a gate at Logan Airport in Boston. Police at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport have opened a criminal investigation into how needles got into turkey sandwiches served to passengers on Delta Air Lines flights from Amsterdam to the United States, a spokesman said Tuesday. July 17, 2012. The FBI also is investigating the incidents. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Major airlines line up to split $25 billion in aid from federal government
Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 20:53:15-04

The Treasury Department has reached agreements in principle with the major U.S. airlines for federal aid to pay workers and keep them employed through September.

The assistance will be a mix of cash and loans totaling $25 billion, and Treasury's terms would let the government take a small ownership stake in the leading airlines. The carriers did not want to give up equity, but they had little leverage — their business has collapsed as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces air travel to a trickle.

American and Delta will each get more than $5 billion. And they could apply for additional loans from a separate $25 billion pool.

"This agreement will fully support airline industry workers, preserve the vital role that airlines play in our economy and protect taxpayers," President Donald Trump said. "The airlines are in good shape and they will get over a very tough time."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.