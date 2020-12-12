Menu

Loss of 'snowbirds' amid pandemic another hit to US tourism

Coronavirus
Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 12, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Many so-called snowbirds who live part time in warmer climates to escape cold weather won't be flocking south this winter.

For Canadians who drive to places like Arizona and Florida, they're facing travel restrictions at the border.

For some, it's fear of COVID-19 infections and deaths that are surging in the United States.

Their absence is being felt by vacation rentals, restaurants and shops.

Yet RV parks and campgrounds are seeing an increase in campers as other people travel closer to home, which could soften the economic blow this winter.

