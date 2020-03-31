Local stores incorporate social distancing to fight coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — Coronavirus worries have businesses and customers taking precautions and now stores like Ace Hardware are doing their part by adding new plexiglass guards to registers. Darcell Ealy with Ace Hardware on Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon says its all about safety for everyone who comes in. They're asking customers to stand 4-feet apart and some customers are taking their own measures.

"It's supposed to protect our customers by keeping a distance between our customers and cashiers. On top of the sneeze barrier we're creating signs on the floor. Some customers are taking two spaces and that's 8-feet to keep that distance," Ealy said.

Ealy says employees are also trying to make sure customers follow the guidelines. Adding that paying by debit card is the best way to keep germs from spreading.

"The customers are still trying to get used to it some customers we have to have them pay attention to the social distancing. Pay with debit card if you can because cashiers are getting a little scared to touch cash people are sneezing on cash and stuff like that. Cards are really easy you can put them in the machine and you're good to go," Ealy said.

As for other safety measures workers are disinfecting key pads, sneeze guards and counters every 10 minutes to help protect customers and workers on the front lines.

The process will stay in place for as long as its needed to keep the coronavirus at bay. Starbucks, Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods, Sprouts and Fry's are also planning to create distancing at registers in the coming weeks.

"As you can see I have gloves on all of my employees are wearing gloves. On top of wearing gloves we have nitro washable gloves as well. This is double-protection and alot of my guys are wearing long sleeves. Before we close the store we go around and disinfect our merchandise because customers are touching our merchandise,"Ealy said.