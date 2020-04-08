Menu

Legislature extends recess, to re-assess at end of April

Posted at 7:16 AM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 10:16:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has informed members and staff that it will extend its recess and assess the coronavirus situation again at the end of the month.

Lawmakers adjourned on March 23 after passing a bare-bones emergency state budget and hoped to reconvene on April 13 to finish the yearly session.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers said Tuesday in an email to members and staff that it will not yet be safe to reconvene. Bowers said he and Senate President Karen Fann would give members ample notice before they are called back into session.

