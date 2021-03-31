Menu

Lawmakers OK Arizona business pandemic liability shield

Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 30, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has joined the House in voting to give businesses, nursing homes and others a broad shield from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Senate Republicans approved the measure on a 16-14 party-line vote Tuesday, a day after House OK-ed the measure on a 31-29 party-line vote.

The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his expected signature.

Backers say businesses struggled during the pandemic and shouldn't have to worry about the potential for frivolous lawsuits.

Democrats say the measure would reward bad actors who flouted health guidance and endangered their workers or the public.

