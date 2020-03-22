Land ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada border open, processing 'essential travel'

TUCSON, Ariz. — Customs and Border Protection tweeted Saturday informing the public land ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border are open.

CBP says the entries are open and processing travelers engaged in “essential travel."

See below what essential travel includes:

Customs and Border Protection/Twitter

CBP says trade is not impacted in this.

