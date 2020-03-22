Menu

Land ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada border open, processing 'essential travel'

Posted: 5:25 PM, Mar 21, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-21 20:25:38-04
Copyright Getty Images
TUCSON, Ariz. — Customs and Border Protection tweeted Saturday informing the public land ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border are open.

CBP says the entries are open and processing travelers engaged in “essential travel."

See below what essential travel includes:

CBP says trade is not impacted in this.

CBP@CBPNOW IN EFFECT – Land ports of entry along the US-Mexico border and the US-Canada border are open and processing travelers engaged in “essential travel”.

Replying to @CBPTrade is NOT impacted. CBP continues to facilitate the movement of cargo. We will continue to maintain a strong and secure economic supply chain across our borders.

RELATED: U.S.,Mexico closes to curb spread of COVID-19

