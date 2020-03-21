U.S./Mexico closes to curb spread of COVID-19

NOGALES, Ariz. — "Border closes tomorrow, so there's last minute stuff we're going to do while we can and settle in," Claire Anderson said, just before crossing into Nogales, Sonora, Friday.

President Trump announced the United States would close it's border with Mexico.

A travel restriction similar to the restriction that closed the northern border with Canada.

Anderson, accompanied by Lew Walker, said they cross the border in Nogales regularly.

"Over the course of six months, I was down here every few weeks," Walker said.

"Came down here the day before yesterday and purchased some pharmaceuticals, just in case kind of thing."

Anderson said another last minute change affected their trip on Friday.

"I'm going to see the dentist. I had the appointment for tomorrow and they changed it to today."

KGUN9 spoke with a business owner near the border who said the travel restriction will have a negative impact on hers.

After 15 years in business, she said she'll probably have to close while most of her customers can't cross over.

Not all travel is restricted, commercial traffic and anyone who goes to either side for work will still be allowed to travel.

No word how long the closure will last, just another adjustment in a world concerned with curbing COVID-19.

