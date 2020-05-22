Menu

Knicks legend Patrick Ewing says he has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nick Wass/AP
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 4:40 PM, May 22, 2020
New York Knicks legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing announced Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Twitter .

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones," said Ewing.

Ewing also thanked the frontline health care workers who were taking care of him and others during the pandemic.

Georgetown University's athletics program, where Ewing is head coach of men's basketball, wrote that Ewing is being treated at a local hospital.

"He is the only member of the men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus," the university said in a statement.

Ewing was an 11-time NBA All-Star with the Knicks and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist with the Dream Team. He is the only player to play over 1,000 games with the Knicks.

