Kids and COVID-19: What you should know ahead of Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the holiday season approaches, many families and friends will be gathering for Thanksgiving.

For parents looking to keep their children safe, there are a few things you can do.

If your child is eligible, pediatricians recommend getting them vaccinated. Currently children five and older can get vaccinated.

However, for those with children younger than five, there are some additional measures you can take to keep them safe while still seeing loved ones.

"If you are able to, have your Thanksgiving dinner outside," Dr. Tien Nguyen at Desert Pediatrics said.

Dr. Nguyen added that everyone should be wearing a mask as well when the circumstances apply. An extra level of mitigation would be to take a COVID-19 test ahead of any gatherings.

Pima County Health Department operates several testing centers as well as at-home tests that you can take as well.

"If people are having symptoms, we certainly hope they stay home or do not host events," Louis Valenzuela, a division manager at the department said. "Testing works too."

Valenzuela said the take-home tests are primarily for those experiencing symptoms.

The health department also recommends everyone to get vaccinated and if eligible to get their booster shot.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing options, click here. If you are searching for a vaccine or booster shot, click here.

