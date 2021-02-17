Menu

Kelly: As vaccines ship, convincing skeptics needs focus

Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, gestures as he speaks at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 7:33 PM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 21:33:24-05

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona says that as production of the COVID-19 vaccine ramps up, the next focus for officials needs to be ensuring people want to get the shot.

The newly elected Democrat said Tuesday that he's working to boost vaccine supplies in Arizona.

He says he's making a case to the White House that Arizona's population swells in the winter with snow birds.

But he says there aren't enough people who want to get the shot, and that will become an issue as more doses ship.

Kelly spoke to reporters after visiting Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley.

