Justice Department takes church's side in 1st Amendment suit

Bethel Church
Bethel Church in Evansville, Indiana
Posted at 7:34 PM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 22:34:07-04

The Justice Department has weighed in on a local Mississippi case involving a Christian church that says its religious freedoms were violated.

Temple Baptist Church in Greenville has been holding drive-in services for congregants during the coronavirus outbreak. City leaders argue that the services violate stay-at-home orders because church gatherings are not considered essential and could have put people’s lives in jeopardy.

Church officials believe they have been singled out for their religion, especially after eight police officers were sent last weekend to ticket the faithful, $500 apiece, for attending services. The Justice Department took the side of the church on Tuesday.

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.