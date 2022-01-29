Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Judge sides with Treasury in tribes' coronavirus relief case

items.[0].image.alt
Getty
money.jpg
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 14:57:03-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has sided with the Treasury Department in a case that challenged the distribution of coronavirus relief aid to Native American governments.

Tribal governments had received $4.8 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act based on federal population data.

Three tribes in Oklahoma, Florida and Kansas sued over the methodology, alleging they were shortchanged by millions of dollars. The Treasury Department ultimately revised the methodology and sent additional payments to some tribes. But two of them weren't satisfied with the amounts and continued their legal challenge.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Friday that the Treasury's methodology was reasonable.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!